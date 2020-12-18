Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,646. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.