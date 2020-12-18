Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.