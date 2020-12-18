Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $7,967,700.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $267.72 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $273.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.