Matchpool 24-Hour Volume Tops $259.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $16,913.79 and $259.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00375882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (GUP) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.