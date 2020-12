Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.