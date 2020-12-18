Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of MXIM opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 632,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 625,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

