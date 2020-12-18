MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.08

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 7944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

