MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 5.3%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 774,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 747,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 96.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MBIA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

