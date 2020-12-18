McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

McDonald’s stock opened at $214.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

