McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.86.

MCK stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,590. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

