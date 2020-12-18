Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Shares Gap Down to $150.50

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.50, but opened at $145.50. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 20,253 shares.

The company has a market cap of £165.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

About Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

