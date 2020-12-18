Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan Sells 14,436 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medallia stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

