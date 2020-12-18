MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MAX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. 5,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,154. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

