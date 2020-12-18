Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.50. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 41,698 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.83 and a quick ratio of 21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.02 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

