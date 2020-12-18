Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.64. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 13,581 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

