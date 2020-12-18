Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDNA. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE MDNA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

