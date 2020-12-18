MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE MD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $285,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

