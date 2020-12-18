Meta (MTA) Price Tops $1.13

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004911 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00133768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00784461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00181455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00383959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00125006 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,950,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,469 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

