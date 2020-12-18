MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

MetLife stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,170. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

