Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.20 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.20 ($10.82).

Shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock opened at €8.82 ($10.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Metro AG has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($16.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and a PE ratio of -96.92.

About Metro AG (B4B3.F)

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

