Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.82 ($10.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million and a PE ratio of -96.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.90. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

