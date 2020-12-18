Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

MRU opened at C$57.78 on Tuesday. Metro Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.03 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.85. The company has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

