Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lifted to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $824.77.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,124.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

