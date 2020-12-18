Michael Cho Sells 500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $375.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $388.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.92 and a 200 day moving average of $290.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

