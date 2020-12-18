Michael J. Mckenney Sells 5,516 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92.

NYSE KAI opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $142.45.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

