Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.39. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 179,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54.

In related news, Director Peter Martin Blecher acquired 129,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$46,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,094.52. Insiders have bought a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $87,636 in the last three months.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

