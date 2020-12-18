Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

