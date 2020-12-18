Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $474.00

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $474.00, but opened at $451.98. Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at $490.00, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.29. The company has a market cap of £434.16 million and a P/E ratio of 67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

