Mike Cuddy Sells 2,800 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$91.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.61. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

