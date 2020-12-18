Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

