Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for about $128.06 or 0.00566976 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $13,062.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00771144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00182680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00390244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00126111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00077843 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,514 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.