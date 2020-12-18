Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

