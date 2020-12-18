Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.34 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,371 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,624,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 1,148,069 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

