Mizuho Begins Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC)

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

