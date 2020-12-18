Mizuho Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $200.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IQV. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

IQV stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IQVIA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

