Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.19 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.19 ($0.89). Approximately 86,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 16,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a market cap of £46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.76.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

