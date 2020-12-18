Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Reaches $10.44 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $318,806.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

