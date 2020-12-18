Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.24.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $135.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.