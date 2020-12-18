Moin (MOIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $585.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. In the last week, Moin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Moin has a market cap of $61,966.17 and approximately $585.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,683,869 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

