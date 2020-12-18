Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Harris Kupperman purchased 160,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,228,500.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.