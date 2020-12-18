Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $359.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic is benefiting from recovery in automotive sector, higher customer order fulfilment and pulling forward of delivery dates by clientele based in China. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as IOT devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Further, increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.91.

Shares of MPWR traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,066 shares of company stock worth $14,384,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

