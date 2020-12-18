Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Barclays from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.69.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

