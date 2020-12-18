Mooncoin Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $115.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00473884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,299,328,525 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.