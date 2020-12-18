Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $402.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.33.

Shares of DXCM opened at $357.91 on Tuesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.74. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total transaction of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,629 shares of company stock worth $14,600,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

