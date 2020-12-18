Morgan Stanley Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $67.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

