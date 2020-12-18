Morgan Stanley Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $55.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.07.

SLG opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 213.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

