Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $83.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

