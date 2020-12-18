Morgan Stanley Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

