Morgan Stanley Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $780.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $716.63.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $779.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $736.37 and a 200 day moving average of $680.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.