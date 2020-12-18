Morgan Stanley Lowers Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

